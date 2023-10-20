WATCH LIVE: Police pursuit underway in San Diego

San Diego police officers were chasing a white SUV traveling on southbound Interstate-5 on Friday evening but stopped the pursuit not long after.

The chase began in La Jolla around 4:30 p.m. after officers responded to a restraining order violation call that came in from the 6600 Block of Vista Del Mar.

The woman driving the car was running red lights in downtown San Diego, footage from Skyranger7 showed.

Around 4:50 p.m., police dropped the chase.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.