Mission Bay fire sends smoke plume above San Diego

A large cloud of smoke is billowing above Mission Bay on Monday afternoon.

The fire began in Adventure Water Sports, in an unoccupied marina office in the Campland on the Bay area, at 2211 Pacific Beach Drive.

Campland on the Bay 2200 PB Dr. 2nd alarm fire. A storage facility was fully involved when crews arrived. One patient being checked out for smoke inhalation. Crews working to put the fire out. #firefighters #structurefire pic.twitter.com/1GMVXn8b6h — SDFD (@SDFD) October 2, 2023

By 2:25 p.m., firefighters on the ground were gaining control over the flames, which had engulfed the structure. A hook-and-ladder was also on the scene hitting the fire with a water cannon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Shortly afterward, San Diego Fire Rescue tweeted out that one person was being cared for after possibly inhaling smoke.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.