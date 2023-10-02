Mission Bay

Mission Bay fire sends smoke plume above San Diego

The fire started around 1:3O near Campland on the Bay

By Eric S. Page

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large cloud of smoke is billowing above Mission Bay on Monday afternoon.

The fire began in Adventure Water Sports, in an unoccupied marina office in the Campland on the Bay area, at 2211 Pacific Beach Drive.

By 2:25 p.m., firefighters on the ground were gaining control over the flames, which had engulfed the structure. A hook-and-ladder was also on the scene hitting the fire with a water cannon.

Shortly afterward, San Diego Fire Rescue tweeted out that one person was being cared for after possibly inhaling smoke.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

