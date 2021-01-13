Watch Live: Mayor Todd Gloria Gives First State of the City Address

You are watching a livestream of Mayor Todd Gloria's State of the City address.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to focus on the city's pandemic response and budget management during his inaugural State of the City address Wednesday night.

The coronavirus pandemic brought San Diego's tourism and entertainment industries to a screeching halt and handcuffed several others, leading to historic shortfalls in tourism and sales tax revenues.

In May, when San Diego was first realizing the economic blow a months-long pandemic could present, the city's budget shortfall was estimated at more than $350 million.

Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer used about $270 million in federal CARES Act funding, as well as money from the state, to fill the gap.

Faulconer was forced to make $61.2 million in budget reductions and eliminate more than 350 full-time equivalent positions.

Eight months later, Mayor Gloria says he is focused on getting San Diego back on track.

Gloria, sworn in as San Diego's 37th mayor in December, is the city's first-ever person of color and member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office.

“My fellow San Diegans, it is with pride that I stand before you today as the 37th mayor of our city. I’m humbled by your support; I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve; I’m hopeful about the future of our city,” Gloria told the city in his virtual inauguration speech. “Today is the day that we start building a San Diego that is truly for all of us.”