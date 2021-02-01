San Diego

Watch Live: Mayor Gloria Joined by Health Experts for Town Hall on Vaccines

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be joined by several public health experts for a town hall to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its role in the rebound of the local economy.

Gloria, and City Councilmembers Dr. Jennifer Campbell, will be joined by experts from the Health and Human Services Agency, UC San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The public can submit questions in advance to MayorToddGloria@sandiego.gov, with the subject line: Questions for Vaccinations Town Hall.

Local

EDD Fraud 1 hour ago

$220K Unemployment Scam Uncovered After Man Flashes Gun: Secret Service

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: COVID-19 Blamed for 16 New Deaths; 1,274 New Cases Reported

Mayor Gloria released a "sobering" mid-year budget report Monday detailing an $86 million revenue shortfall. Click here to view the full report.

This story will be updated with information from the town hall.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCoronavirus in San Diego CountyTodd GloriaCOVID-10
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us