Watch Live: Mayor Gloria Joined by Health Experts for Town Hall on Vaccines

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be joined by several public health experts for a town hall to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its role in the rebound of the local economy.

Gloria, and City Councilmembers Dr. Jennifer Campbell, will be joined by experts from the Health and Human Services Agency, UC San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The public can submit questions in advance to MayorToddGloria@sandiego.gov, with the subject line: Questions for Vaccinations Town Hall.

Mayor Gloria released a "sobering" mid-year budget report Monday detailing an $86 million revenue shortfall. Click here to view the full report.

This story will be updated with information from the town hall.