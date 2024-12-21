A helicopter burned at Camp Pendleton on Friday after it was forced to make an emergency landing, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol.

A Marine official told NBC 7 that the aircraft caught fire during a training mission, which prompted the emergency landing. Major Natalie Batcheler of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing told NBC 7 that the incident was being categorized as a "mishap" and emergency landing, but not a crash.

The fire began aboard the MCAS Miramar-based CH53-E Super Stallion at about 4 p.m., Batcheler said.

The aircraft was still burning at 5 p.m. when SkyRanger 7 flew overhead near the Aliso Creek Rest Area of I-5 in far North County, with a large plume of smoke visible to drivers on the nearby interstate.

All four people aboard the helicopter were able to get out safely after the landing, Marine officials said, and were unable to extinguish the fire, at which point they requested firefighting assistance from local agencies.

"We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we respond to this situation," Marine Capt. Stephanie Davis said in a statement released later in the afternoon. "For now, we urge the community to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work safely. Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

In February, a Super Stallion crashed in remote East County, killing all five aboard. That aircraft came down in stormy weather. Last week, nine months after the incident, news came that Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, who headed Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, was relieved of command in November "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position," according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The statement did not discuss specifics on Harvey's dismissal or whether the crash was a factor.

NBC 7's Dana Williams breaks down the latest information after a military official issued a brief statement about the helicopter crash that killed five U.S. Marines near Pine Valley.

Check back here for updates on the breaking news story — Ed.