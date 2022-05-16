Watch LIVE: North County Car-Chase Suspect in Custody; Police Say His Mom Called It In

Shortly before noon on Monday, Carlsbad police began pursuing a stolen brown Ford Explorer in Encinitas, a police chase that moved to Carmel Valley before turning back north.

Police said the driver of the SUV has an active warrant for car theft. The driver's mother is the one pressing charges, according to law enforcement.

As of 12:07, the chase had returned to North County, with the driver heading north into Escondido on Del Dios Road. The vehicles involved, including at least a pair of patrol cars, didn't appear to be traveling at high speeds, in which case officers would have had to break off the pursuit.

Cars pulled over, though, as the following vehicles caught up to them on the remote North County Road.

Five minutes later, the suspect drove down a cul-de-sac, eventually going off-road before ditching the still-moving Explorer and fleeing on foot. He crossed some rough terrain before making it out onto the parking lot of Del Lago Academy, a high school on Scenic Trail Way in Escondido, at one point falling to the ground. In less than a minute, a police SUV pulled up to where he was, he put his arms up, laid down on the ground and was quickly taken into police custody after a brief struggle with officers.

