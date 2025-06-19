WATCH LIVE: 2nd brush fire sparks burns 5 acres near Lakeside

Firefighters were sent out to a new wildfire near Lakeside on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze, which has Cal Fire has named the Hawick Fire and has burned 5 acres so far, began sometime after 1 p.m. near the 14000 block of Hawick Drive, with a plume of smoke visible from as far away as Cowles Mountain.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the 14000 block of Hawick Drive in Lakeside. The fire is 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread. #HawickFire pic.twitter.com/kUCVHQiJfm — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 19, 2025

The Monte Fire, which began burning nearby on Tuesday, has burned more than a thousand acres, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the new fire in Lakeside is not yet known.

