High-Speed Chase Near East County Ends in Arrest

Police arrested a man Friday after he refused to pull over and led them on a speed chase through county freeways.

Police said they attempted a traffic stop for a black Ford pick-up truck for window tint and narcotic violation when the person sped away, San Diego Police officer Darius Jamsetjee said. The chase began in the area of State Route 94 and Euclid Avenue.

The chase was short-lived as the man pulled over near SR-67. A dozen police surrounded the man and he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

