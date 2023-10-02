Watch: Flames shoot out of apartment window as SDFD battles fire in Golden Hill

Smoke and flames forced dozens of people from their homes this afternoon as a fire threatened a Golden Hill apartment complex.

Neighbors watched the fire burn second and third-story balconies of the complex at Broadway and 26th Street. The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. and prompted an immediate evacuation. Residents said the fire was a reminder of just how fast disaster can strike.

Stephanee Shatz panicked as she returned home from work and realized it was her third-story unit up in flames.

"The first thing I thought about was my animals," Shatz said.

Fire investigators say someone smoking near flammable material on their second-story balcony accidentally started the fire that climbed up a floor to Shatz's home.

"Sock. I feel like I'm in a dream," she said. "I go, 'Why did this happen to me?' I dont understand it."

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to two units. Once allowed back inside, Shatz found her dog, Sassy, safe inside her damaged condo.

"A lot of debris, lot of water, lot of soot. Smells like a burnt marshmallow," she said describing the state of her apartment.

Though is missing, a neighbor who saw her searching for her cat gave her a glimmer of hope.

"I kept screaming your kitties under the bed. Ohhh so you did see him ."



As Shatz continues her search for her long-haired tuxedo cat, Beau, she wonders what's next for her long-term housing situation. She said she's going to stay the night with friends for now.

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.