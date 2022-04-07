WATCH: Firefighters Protect Home From Flames in Scripps Ranch

Firefighters rushed to put out flames in the backyard of a home near Scripps Ranch on Thursday afternoon.

The fire ignited on a hillside along Scripps Poway Parkway at around 2:30 p.m. amid dangerous fire weather in the county. Flames climbed up the hill a couple hundred feet and spread into the backyard of a home, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

As of 3 p.m., the fire wasn't threatening any structures, SDFD said.

Firefighters scaled the steep hill so they could get close to the fence of the home and spray the backyard fire with water. Meanwhile, a firefighting helicopter made water drops over the hillside.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported.

