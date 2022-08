A fire reported at an Office Depot on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa has forced evacuations of nearby businesses, according to police.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Police shut down eastbound Fletcher Parkway between Grossmont Center Drive and Jackson Avenue until further notice.

La Mesa Police Department officers are assisting the Heartland Fire Department. Police are asking drivers and shoppers to avoid the area.

La Mesa PD is responding with @heartlandfire to a structure fire at 8481 Fletcher Pkwy, the Office Depot. Nearby businesses are being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) August 24, 2022

Check back for updates to this developing story.