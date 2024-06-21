WATCH: Elderly woman rescued after car flies into channel in Pacific Beach

An elderly driver was rescued Friday when her car flew off the roadway and into a channel in Pacific Beach.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the waterway between Mission Bay Drive and Damon Avenue in the eastern end of PB close to Interstate 5.

The car fell about a dozen feet down, flipping over and coming to a stop on its roof. Good Samaritans who saw the crash helped the woman out of the vehicle, according to San Diego police.

Officials said that the woman only suffered minor injuries but was taken to a hospital for care.

A tow truck driver who arrived at the scene extended his tow bar out across the channel, where a worker was lowered to the car's undercarriage and attached a cable with Sky Ranger 7 flying overhead. The tow truck then extricated the half-submerged vehicle from the channel.