WATCH: Dolphins riding glowing waves caught by Scripps video photographer

A bioluminescent red tide off the coast of La Jolla Thursday morning was caught on tape by scientists at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography as dolphins played in the neon blue surf.

UC San Diego photographer Erik Jepsen took the footage on Thursday while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

Red tides are typically caused by accumulations of the microscopic dinoflagellate Lingulodinium polyedra, a phytoplankton that glows blue when agitated by waves, boats — or, in this case, dolphins.

"We have recently had dinoflagellate blooms up and down the California coast," said Clarissa Anderson, a biological oceanographer at Scripps and director of the Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System. "After looking at data collected off of Scripps Pier, I am seeing plenty of Lingulodinium polyedra and Tripos furca the last few days. Both are producers of the bioluminescence light shows we are seeing."

According to UCSD, although the number of bioluminescent algae is huge, how long the current red tide will last is anybody's guess. Previous events have lasted anywhere from several days to one week to a month or more.

During the day, the phytoplankton have a reddish-brown color, giving their blooms the red tide moniker. Local species of bioluminescent creatures do not produce toxins like species in the Mediterranean, and there is no public health warning associated with the red tide, although some people may be more sensitive.