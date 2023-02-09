Cliff Collapses at Black's Beach in La Jolla

SkyRanger 7 was over a cliff collapse that was reported at Black's Beach in La Jolla Thursday afternoon.

Images showed debris on the beach sand. A San Diego Fire-Rescue crew arrived on the scene at about 2:20 p.m.

San Diego Lifeguards received a report of the collapse at around 1:45 p.m. a couple of hundred yards north of Black Gold Road.

No injuries were reported, said Mónica Muñoz with SDFD. Muñoz said the City of San Diego geologists were being notified.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet.

This comes weeks after another cliff collapse was reported in the same area.

That collapse occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port and was estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high.

No injuries were reported in that collapse.

NBC 7's Dave Summers it was the largest bluff collapse in recent hisotry.