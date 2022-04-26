WATCH: Chase Through San Diego Ends on SR-52 in Santee

Authorities pursued a vehicle through San Diego on Tuesday before the chase came to an end with a crash on eastbound state Route-52 in Santee.

NBC 7 was working to gather details on where and why the chase was initiated.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed a crashed black sedan facing the wrong way on the bridge near Mast Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m. Several law enforcement officers had their guns drawn toward the vehicle.

After several minutes, two people exited the vehicle with their hands up and walked backward toward officers. Both were placed into handcuffs.

SkyRanger 7 showed heavy backup on eastbound SR-52, where only one lane was open to traffic as of 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Details may change as information develops.