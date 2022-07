Lonestar Fire Details as of 5:30 p.m.

Location: Lonestar Road and Harvest Road, east of State Route 125

Lonestar Road and Harvest Road, east of State Route 125 Size: 5 acres

5 acres Containment: NA

NA Evacuation Orders/Road Closures: None

Latest From Cal Fire

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire Lonestar Rd X Harvest Rd in the area of Otay Mesa. Reported 5 acres with a dangerous rate of spread in the grass. #LonestarFire pic.twitter.com/c3p1WLJTXj — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 14, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters are battling a 5-acre brush fire burning near Lonestar Road and Harvest Road in Otay Mesa, according to Cal Fire. The agency estimates the fire's size at 5 acres and spreading at a dangerous speed.