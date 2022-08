A car crashed into a building Friday in Barrio Logan.

SkyRanger 7 was overhead showing a car halfway into a building on 2100 Logan Ave. Google Maps shows it is the Don Diego VFW Post 7420.

Authorities did not report any injuries but SkyRanger 7 spotted a person being wheeled by paramedics.

The cause of the crash has not been reported.

No other information was available.

