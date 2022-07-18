WATCH: Cameras Catch Chula Vista Burglars on Video; Now It's the Police's Turn

Chula Vista police are looking for two burglars and their getaway driver who stole tens of thousands of dollars from two homes Friday. The burglaries happened within an hour of each other.

“They took all my cash, all my personal items," said a tearful Angelina Valerio. "They did not leave anything."

Home-security video shows two people covered head-to-toe hopping out of a red Lexus SUV and breaking into Valerio's home in the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood shortly after 10 a.m. while everyone was away on July 15. She said they shattered a glass door leading to the back yard and subdued her two small dogs by spraying them with pepper spray.

Valerio told Chula Vista police they took tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash in less than 30 minutes.

“I want these people to go to jail,” said Valerio’s sister Yolanda Rigonan. "I want some of my sister’s stuff to be returned."

The @ChulaVistaPD would love to talk to the two losers who broke into a @thinkchulavista home and took off in this red Lexus SUV. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/55UyzOR45N — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) July 18, 2022

The security video shows the burglars getting back into the red SUV and driving off. Chula Vista police confirm the same Lexus was likely used in another burglary less than a mile away an hour earlier.

“I’m just so afraid to even go to my own backyard, to walk with my dogs, Volario said. "I’m afraid that somebody will just attack us. No, I don’t feel safe no more.”

Valerio said her two dogs are OK, but the pepper spray burned her arms when she initially tried picking them up.