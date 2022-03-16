San Diego

WATCH: Burglary Suspect Tackled After Leading Chase Through La Jolla High School Campus

SDPD said the man ran through the student locker room, the gym and onto the track and field area, which was filled with students practicing various sports

By Christina Bravo

San Diego police chased a suspected burglar through La Jolla High School campus. User captured video was shared with NBC 7.
NBC 7

San Diego police chased a suspected burglar through the La Jolla High School campus on Tuesday before tackling him to the ground near the campus football field, where student-athletes stopped training to watch the incident unfold.

A student shared video of the chase's climax with NBC 7. In it, a man can be seen attempting to hop a railing from the stands of the high school football field. Moments later, he's surrounded by several police officers and tackled by one, falling back into the stands.

The student said the suspect appeared to be unarmed.

The incident began after a woman arrived home to find an intruder in her home and called police, SDPD officer John Buttle said. The intruder was spooked and took off from the residence, but not before swiping a bike from the home.

Officers spotted a man believed to be the suspect and attempted to stop him, but the man took off towards the high school campus. Buttle said the man ran through the student locker room, the gym and onto the track and field area, which was filled with students practicing various sports, according to the video shared with NBC 7.

SDPD said the man was arrested but it is not immediately clear what charges he will be facing. The suspect has not been identified.

It was not clear if there were any injuries.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Santee 21 mins ago

San Diego Cold Cases: 34 Years After Mom's Murder, Son Set to Get Justice

whats up 3 hours ago

San Diego Homes Value Went Up $13,000 Last Month | What's Up?

The bike was recovered and returned to the owner, Buttle said.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego policela jollachase
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us