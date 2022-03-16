WATCH: Burglary Suspect Tackled After Leading Chase Through La Jolla High School Campus

San Diego police chased a suspected burglar through the La Jolla High School campus on Tuesday before tackling him to the ground near the campus football field, where student-athletes stopped training to watch the incident unfold.

A student shared video of the chase's climax with NBC 7. In it, a man can be seen attempting to hop a railing from the stands of the high school football field. Moments later, he's surrounded by several police officers and tackled by one, falling back into the stands.

The student said the suspect appeared to be unarmed.

The incident began after a woman arrived home to find an intruder in her home and called police, SDPD officer John Buttle said. The intruder was spooked and took off from the residence, but not before swiping a bike from the home.

Officers spotted a man believed to be the suspect and attempted to stop him, but the man took off towards the high school campus. Buttle said the man ran through the student locker room, the gym and onto the track and field area, which was filled with students practicing various sports, according to the video shared with NBC 7.

SDPD said the man was arrested but it is not immediately clear what charges he will be facing. The suspect has not been identified.

It was not clear if there were any injuries.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The bike was recovered and returned to the owner, Buttle said.