Firefighters are trying to get a handle on a brush fire burning in a San Ysidro neighborhood.

The fire didn't scorch a large area, but neared several property lines and forced crews on the grounds to scramble in an effort to protect homes.

It is unclear at this point if any homes were damaged.

San Diego Fire-Rescue san crews from Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and National City jumped in the fight.

This story will be updated as details become available.