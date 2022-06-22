ramona

Brush Fire Burns Near Ramona

The fire, which is near the intersection of Highland Valley and Wyneland roads, has already blackened 5 acres, according to Cal Fire

By Eric S. Page

Sky Ranger 7 was overhead when a county aircraft made a water drop.
NBC 7

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out Wednesday afternoon in East County.

The so-called Highland Fire in San Pasqual Valley was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. just west of Ramona near the intersection of Highland Valley and Wyneland roads.

The fast-moving fire burned 5 acres, according to Cal Fire public information officer Thomas Shoots, but ground crews and firefighting aircraft soon stopped its forward progress.

Although there had been a threat to nearby structures, according to Shoots, by 5 p.m., firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand on the blaze.

This article tagged under:

ramonabrush fire
