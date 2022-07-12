WATCH: Brush Fire Burning Near Homes in Dehesa in East San Diego County

Fire Details as of 5 p.m.

Size: 5 acres

5 acres Evacuation Orders : Sycuan Oaks Drive

: Sycuan Oaks Drive Containment: Unknown

Unknown Road Closures: None

Latest from San Diego Sheriff's Department

WATCHCOMMANDER: @SDSORSD Deputies are assisting the fire department with a small brush fire in the area of 1900 Harbison Canyon Road, in Unincorporated El Cajon. Deputies are evacuating the area of Sycuan Oaks Drive. Per FD, not other evacuations at this time. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 13, 2022

Original Story

Firefighters are attacking a grass fire burning near homes in Dehesa in East San Diego County.

The fire was reported at around 4:45 p.m. along Harbinson Canyon Road on a hillside near residential lots. San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies were evacuating residents along Sycuan Oaks Drive as of 5 p.m.

The fire could potentially grow to 10 acres, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Neil Czapinski.

Check back for updates to this story.