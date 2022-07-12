dehesa

WATCH: Brush Fire Burning Near Homes in Dehesa in East San Diego County

By Rafael Avitabile

Fire Details as of 5 p.m.
  • Size: 5 acres
  • Evacuation Orders: Sycuan Oaks Drive
  • Containment: Unknown
  • Road Closures: None
Latest from San Diego Sheriff's Department
Original Story

Firefighters are attacking a grass fire burning near homes in Dehesa in East San Diego County.

The fire was reported at around 4:45 p.m. along Harbinson Canyon Road on a hillside near residential lots. San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies were evacuating residents along Sycuan Oaks Drive as of 5 p.m.

The fire could potentially grow to 10 acres, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Neil Czapinski.

Check back for updates to this story.

