Watch: Brazen Bonita burglar makes off with batch of $5,000 Hermes blankets

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a burglar who stole about $10,000 worth of possessions last month from a South Bay home.

The thief, a heavyset man who appeared to be 25 to 35 years old, walked into the house in the 400 block of Carvalos Drive in Bonita shortly before noon on Aug. 22, grabbed a pair of Hermes blankets valued at $5,000 each and fled, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. There were at least three other cars parked in the drive when he pulled up in broad daylight.

A surveillance system captured images of the perpetrator and the car he drove to and from the crime scene — a light-colored 2011-14 model Chrysler 200 convertible with after-market rims, Det. Carlos Cenizo-Iniguez said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.