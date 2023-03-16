Watch: Bluff Collapse Reported Above San Elijio State Beach in Encinitas

Emergency crews responded to a bluff collapse reported above San Elijio State Beach in Encinitas on Thursday afternoon.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies and California State Parks personnel responded with plans to search for people possibly buried underneath the fallen earth. By 3:45 p.m., the department called off their search, saying investigators had spoken with witnesses and confirmed no one was in danger.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the beach and saw a huge mound of dirt that slid off the bluff underneath the parking lot.