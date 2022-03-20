Amazon

WATCH: Amazon Packages Spill Across Wet San Diego Freeway After Semi Flips

The crash forced the truck's rear door to unlatch and sent packages across the freeway as rain poured down, video shows

Your package could be a little delayed if it was aboard an Amazon truck that flipped on a rain-slicked Interstate 805 early Sunday.

The truck jackknifed and overturned in southbound lanes near Governor Drive at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Then, the truck caught on fire, according to CHP.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before officers arrived.

The crash also forced the truck's rear door to unlatch and sent packages across the freeway as rain poured down, video shows.

CHP closed down four lanes as they worked to clear the crash, prompting a SigAlert that lasted through the morning. All lanes weren't reopened until about 3 p.m., according to CalTrans.

It was not immediately clear if rain was a factor in the crash or what caused the truck to swerve out of control.

NBC 7 reached out to Amazon for more information but has not yet heard back.


