‘Was I Ever Suprised': Dozens Suprise WWII Vet on 95th Birthday

With honks, waves, and cheers dozens surprised a World War II Veteran on his 95th birthday.

"Was I ever surprised. I never thought this would ever happen to me," World War II Marine Corps veteran Manuel Flores said. "The end of the war was great, but this is much better."

Flores served from 1943 to 1948 and was in the Pacific War. His friends and family hosted a drive-by birthday celebration at his home on Sunday.

The Patriot Guard Riders, a veterans' motorcycle group, lead the caravan.

"It's nice to be able to celebrate with them and the way we do that is through a parade," said Stacey McCarthy, who is with Patriot Guard Riders. "We get to ride by them, honk, yell and wave, and just let them know that we're wishing them a happy birthday and it's nice to do so while they're still here."

Flores's daughter described Flores as having the biggest heart and as someone who would do anything for anyone.

"He's been an incredible dad and the most devoted husband," said Toni Simmons, daughter of Flores.

Dozens showed up to give him birthday presents and thanked him for his service.

"I sure enjoyed myself. I didn't think I had this many friends," Flores said.