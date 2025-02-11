Judge issues warrant for suspect in on-camera tirade at Santee hair salon

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of going on a violent tirade at a Santee hair salon after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date, officials said.

August Marriott, 27, was expected in San Diego County court Monday to face charges of assault, vandalism and violation of parole in connection with the incident at Great Clips at 9665 Mission Gorge Road. Marriott appeared at the courthouse but left before his scheduled arrangement, a court spokesperson said.

The judge issued a warrant for his arrest and set bail at $500,000.

Stylist Jessica Schirmer captured the Jan. 29 incident on cell phone video, which garnered attention after it was posted to various social media platforms.

Schirmer told NBC 7 last week Marriott walked in the door just before closing time — 7 p.m. on Wednesday — complaining he couldn’t make an appointment online. Despite the late hour, she agreed to stay and cut his hair. That was followed by a barrage of angry slurs.

During the episode — which garnered attention after being posted to various social media platforms — Marriott purportedly vandalized the business, threatened employees and flung shampoo bottles at them, leaving one person with minor injuries, sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Chambers said.

No one was seriously injured during the random attack, Schirmer said, but it was distressing.

“Pretty shaken up — we didn’t know if he had anything in his pockets, weapon, knife," stylist Jessica Schirmer told NBC 7 on Wednesday night. You don’t know how someone is going to act when they just snap like that. “

Marriott left the salon prior to the arrival of deputies. Investigators subsequently identified him as the alleged perpetrator of the violent outburst, "thanks to many tips from the public," the sergeant said.

Marriott was arrested last Tuesday booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Thursday, which was postponed for a medical reason, court officials told NBC 7. Sometime before Monday, he posted a $30,000 bond.

NBC 7 learned that the recent alleged incident in Santee would not be the first time Marriott has gotten aggressive at a business. In fact, he's also being charged with a parole violation.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lazar said that’s connected to a prior criminal case in 2022 in San Diego that he served prison time. Two other names were listed on the case as Marriott's known aliases — Cooper Hill and Juan Martinez.

According to the court documents, Marriott slapped a woman in the face at a Jack in the Box after calling her a racial slur. Lazar said he was charged with a hate crime and assault and battery. There's also another case in Sacramento along the same lines, according to Lazar.