Warning Again Issued for Silver Strand Shoreline

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality Friday issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, based on higher bacteria levels one day after lifting it.

In a news release, the DEHQ advised beachgoers that "bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness."

The county also listed swell conditions that push ocean waters north. also known as transboundary flows, as a factor.

On Thanksgiving Day, the county lifted a warning for the shoreline after officials said recent water quality samples met state health standards.

The shoreline from the International border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until testing confirms that the area is safe for beachgoers, the department announced.

The Imperial Beach shoreline remains under warning, due to higher-than-normal bacteria levels in the waters and possible sewage contamination, according to the department. South swell conditions are also a factor.

Advisories continue for the Children's Pool in La Jolla, the Ocean Beach Dog Beach at San Diego River Outlet, and the San Dieguito River outlet in Del Mar.

According to the county, those bodies of water have bacteria levels that exceed state health standards and may cause illness.