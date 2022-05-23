Warner Unified Under Boil Water Order After E. Coli Detected in Drinking Water

A Boil Water Order has been issued for the Warner Unified School District after drinking water tested positive for E. Coli, according to the San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ).

The order will stay in effect until laboratory tests determine the water is free of bacteria. The presence of E. Coli bacteria indicates the drinking water may be contaminated with human or animal waste, the DEHQ said.

Warner Unified serves around 150 K-12 students and staff every day.

Only the main campus at 30951 state Route 79 is under the boil order. Drinking water at the resource center and sports fields across the highway is safe, according to the DEHQ.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Questions should be forwarded to Andrea Sisson, Business Manager at Warner Unified School District - (760) 782-3517.