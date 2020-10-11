Warmup Begins Sunday, Bringing Heat Through the Week

A strong high-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean will expand over Southern California this week, weather forecasters said Sunday bringing heat, low relative humidity and gusty winds to San Diego County, enhancing the wildfire risk.

High pressure will begin to influence the region Sunday, the first day of the big warmup that will affect Southern California through the week, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal area high temperatures Sunday will be 71-76 with overnight lows of 55-62, the NWS said. Inland valley highs will be 80-85 with overnight lows of 54-60.

"This is the last day before it turns hot and dry on us," NBC 7's Meteorologist Crystal Egger said. "This is the last day with comfortable temperatures. So get out and enjoy it if you can."

Mountain highs will be 75-83 with overnight lows of 49-59. Desert highs will be 92-97 with overnight lows of 63-72.

Hot and dry will summarize the week ahead, forecasters said.

"An upper-level ridge over the eastern Pacific will expand into Southern California and remain in place throughout the week," the NWS said "The upper low now over Baja will meander and cut off. Global models show this feature moving back towards the northwest late this week, but consensus keeps this far enough off the coast for little relief from the heat."

The noticeable big jump in temperatures will occur on Monday as winds

turn weakly offshore.

Well folks, this cooler weather isn't going to last much longer ☹️



Another heat wave will occur for much of next week, with much above normal temps.



Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.



Check out the forecast highs below! #cawx pic.twitter.com/OjQYOWDFVv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 10, 2020

"We expect highs to reach well into the 90s inland on Monday and beyond this week with even some triple digits possible over the Inland Empire and perhaps at the hotter places in the San Diego County valleys east of I-15,"forecasters said.

Highs in the lower deserts will prevail at 100-105 this week with low-to-mid 90s for the high desert.

The beaches and mountain communities will be 75-85 degrees.

"Above normal temperatures and dry weather are likely into next week

as well, just not quite as hot," the NWS said.

Fire weather conditions will be elevated through the week because of

the hot and dry conditions along with gusty winds.