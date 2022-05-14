Warmest Day of Week Expected in San Diego County

Saturday was predicted to be the warmest day of the week in San Diego County, with high temperatures topping out eight to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said.

The increase in winds, heat, and low relative humidity could maintain elevated fire weather in the passes and on the desert slopes late Saturday.

Patchy low clouds and fog may be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning across the coastal waters and coast, with greater coverage expected for Sunday night into Monday.

Happy Saturday! ☀️ It's going to be a hot day out there for inland areas, especially in the Inland Empire and lower deserts.



The hot temperatures will continue into Sunday, then cooling is expected on Monday.



Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities each afternoon! #cawx pic.twitter.com/yNE6PsCH9a — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 14, 2022

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 76 to 81 degrees with overnight lows of 55 to 60. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be 86 to 91 and 89 to 94 near the foothills, with overnight lows of 57 to 62.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 84 to 92 with overnight lows of 54 to 62, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 102 to 107 with overnight lows of 69 to 78.

Slight cooling may occur Monday and Tuesday with slight warming for Wednesday, and more substantial cooling for late next week.

Gusty onshore winds may be possible for the mountains and deserts late in the week, with a deeper marine layer by Friday.