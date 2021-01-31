Warmer Weather Predicted for San Diego County

Fair and warmer weather was predicted for Sunday in San Diego County as high clouds thicken from the southwest, the National Weather Service said.

Moisture aloft was expected to cloud the skies by Monday and result in a few light showers with the best chance of rain over the mountains, forecasters said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Low pressure off the coast of western Canada was expected to slowly sink south along the West Coast, bringing a chance of showers on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Dry weather and offshore flow were forecast for the latter part of the week. High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were expected to be 62-67 degrees, with overnight lows of 46-51, forecasters said. Western valley highs will be around 70 with overnight lows of 44-50. Highs near the foothills will be 64-69.

Mountain highs were expected to be 53-62 with overnight lows of 37-45. Desert highs will be 67-72 with overnight lows of 43-52.

Satellite imagery at 8 a.m. Sunday showed high clouds streaming northeast across the state.

"The clouds were quite thick off to the southwest, so look for them to increase gradually through the day," forecasters said.

Sunday was expected be one of the warmer days of late as high pressure aloft dominates the weather over the Southwest.

"It is now looking like most of Tuesday night will be dry, with precipitation chance now delayed to Wednesday and Wednesday night," the weather service said.