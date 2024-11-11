first alert weather

Warmer, milder weather expected in San Diego County this week

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny conditions through the week

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Slightly warmer weather is expected for San Diego County by mid-week, with cooler and windier conditions picking up next weekend, forecasters said Sunday.

Desert areas are expected to warm up a bit, with sunny conditions and highs hitting the upper 70s to low 80s through the week. The mountains are also expected to see some sun, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The inland valley areas could see some light winds beginning Monday, with mostly sunny conditions and highs reaching the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with water temperature 59 to 61 degrees, surf height from 2 to 4 feet and mixed south swell from 210 degrees and west swell from 280 degrees.

Veterans Day in downtown San Diego is expected to reach a high near 69, gusts as high as 20 mph and a low around 55.

"Low clouds that develop Monday evening will quickly clear from north to south Tuesday morning as breezy north to northeast winds develop on the coastal mountain slopes and foothills, locally into valleys," the NWS said.

San Diego Oct 16

San Diego Veterans Day Parade set to march down Harbor Drive on Monday

10 hours ago

Healthcare options available to veterans at the San Diego VA

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherSan Diego weather
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us