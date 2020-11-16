forecast

Warm Weather Remains in SD County, Cooler Conditions on The Way

By City News Serivce

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Warm weather will persist Monday throughout San Diego County, but temperatures will begin dropping on Tuesday and remain cool and dry through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A ridge of high pressure to the southeast of Southern California will keep highs in the mid-to-high 80s in much of San Diego County Monday, forecasters said. By Tuesday, that ridge will slide further east and a trough of low pressure will move in along the West Coast.

The warm weather, combined with easterly winds and relative humidity around 10 to 15% will raise the risk of wildfires throughout the region, according to the NWS. Winds out of the east will be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 30-35 mph in wind-prone passes.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Hits Record High of 1,087 Cases in One Day

coronavirus 2 hours ago

30-50% of US Expected to Travel for Holidays

Relative humidity will rise to around 15% on Tuesday and winds are expected to weaken Tuesday night, easing the elevated fire weather conditions through the end of the week, forecasters said.

A beach hazards statement warning of 2 to 4-foot waves and tides reaching almost 7 feet will remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Monday are forecast to reach 81 degrees near the coast, 90 inland, 91 in the western valleys, 87 near the foothills, 78 in the mountains and 88 in the deserts.

By Wednesday, the mercury is expected to drop to the high-60s to low-70s in coastal areas, while temperatures in the western valleys will top out in the low-to-mid 70s, forecasters said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

forecastSan Diego Countyweathertempscool conditions
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us