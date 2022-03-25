Warm Weather Closes the Week But Rain Ahead For San Diego

Enjoy a few more days of sunshine, San Diego. A storm is moving in this weekend to bring some showers to the area as early as Sunday.

Expect warm weather from an offshore flow Friday and most of Saturday before a wind shift will bring a weather change for Sunday, NBC 7 weathercaster Brooke Martell said.

"I mentioned there's changes on the way. You can see it by Sunday night; we have a chance of rain along the coast. Same thing goes for your inland valley communities," Martell said.

Chances of rain increase during the Monday morning commute and heavier showers will really start by the afternoon and into the evening, Martell said. There could still be some lingering showers on Tuesday, particularly in the mountains.

The storm is bringing much-needed rain to the region. The coastal and inland valleys could see up to an inch of rain, while the mountains could get two to three inches.

While Friday and Saturday will still be warm, a blanket of fog will move in for the morning and there will be some cloud cover throughout the day.