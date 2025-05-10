Warm Mother's Day Weekend Driving Tourists to Spend Money

Mother’s Day Weekend is off to a great start with warm weather and sunny skies.

The sunny weather is welcomed by locals and tourists alike.

“Just enjoying the nice weather. My wife and I decided to come out and do a little three days and just walking around,” Anthony Hurtado who is visiting San Diego said.

Tourists like Hurtado are aiming to enjoy every minute of the pleasant San Diego weather.

“Just keep walking around, eating, I’m hungry already. I’m going to eat throughout the day probably and get some good restaurant recommendations from you and other folks and I’m sad the Padres are not in town so no games, but it will still be good,” Hurtado said.

The activities come at a cost and that cost helps local businesses.

“So, let’s say we eat out three times a day and let’s say it’s $60 so that’s $180 and we are here for three days so like $540 and then add in some other stuff so let’s round it up to about $1,000 for the whole trip,” Hurtado said.

Local business owners are expecting substantial sales increases driven by the good weather.

“Typically, due to the increase in good weather, we're around 30 or 40 percent more business that we expect to see reasonably conservatively speaking. Of course, I'd hope for a lot more, but I could expect a bump of 30 to 40 percent,” Owner of Mission Beach Rentals, Matthew Gardner said.

The pleasant weather on this Mother’s Day Weekend has some tourists already planning their return.

“We will be returning. With the great weather and so much to do down here, we’d love to come back,” Matthew Goodsell said.