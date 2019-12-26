Fire at Abandoned Warehouse in Barrio Logan

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a warehouse fire in Barrio Logan Thursday evening.

Crews received reports of a building fire on the 3600 block of Dalbergia Street in Barrio Logan around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.

"It's an abandoned warehouse. Apparently, it used to be used for a uniform factory," SDFD Deputy Chief Stephen Wright said. "We opened it up and flames started coming from the roof, so we went into a defensive strategy."

The fire was mostly knocked down by 11 p.m., Wright said, but crews were still working on all the fire spots inside.

At least 80 personnel were assigned to the fire including a fire investigator, according to SDFD. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured and no buildings were threatened in the fire, Wright added.

Chula Vista, National City and Coronado Fire Departments also responded to the fire.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.