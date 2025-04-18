Baja California

Wanted US fugitive, who killed Tijuana officer, arrested: Mexican law enforcement

A police officer in Tijuana, Mexico, was killed on April 9 after a shootout with a convicted murderer and fugitive who escaped from U.S. custody last year, according to Baja California officials.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Rafael Colorado

César Moisés Hernández, a convicted murderer and fugitive who escaped from U.S. custody last year, was arrested Thursday during an operation called “Gracela,” Mexican authorities confirmed.

The operation was implemented by the State Investigation Agency, in close collaboration with the special operations group of the National Defense, as part of joint actions to combat crime and guarantee the safety of citizens.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The agents executed a search warrant inside a wooden room located in a property in the Lomas de Matamoros neighborhood in Tijuana, where Hernández was located.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to authorities, César was tracked and located through the use of intelligence and technology. The criminal who had defied authorities in California and Mexico had become a priority target of the Security Roundtable.

Previous Coverage

Tijuana Apr 16

Mexican authorities admit mistakes after US fugitive's 2nd escape in deadly shootout

Baja California Apr 10

Wanted US fugitive kills officer during shootout in Tijuana: Mexican law enforcement

César "N" is currently facing criminal proceedings in Tijuana for the murder of police officer Abigail Esparza Reyes, who died after being shot by Hernández during the operation that was implemented for his capture on April 9 in the Barcelona Residencial subdivision.

More than 50 officers participated in the large-scale operation, including Reyes, who was specifically assigned to a task force to find fugitives from other countries. But Hernández managed to escape after barricading himself for several hours in a home from where he fired shots at the officers, Telemundo 20 reported.

According to U.S. authorities, Cesar Moises fled on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in a pickup truck shortly after being transported to a court appearance at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano, California.

He was sentenced to 80 years in prison for first-degree murder with the possibility of parole, the department said.

He also faces charges of making weapons and possessing banned substances inside the prison.

This story was originally reported as breaking news in Spanish by our sister station, Telemundo 20.

This article tagged under:

Baja California
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us