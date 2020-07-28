Company Seeks to Hire 50 Security Professionals in San Diego

A security and facility services company is seeking to fill 50 positions in San Diego this week, with a hiring event set for Wednesday.

Allied Universal said it will hold a hiring open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayview Church on Pastor Timothy J. Winters St. in San Diego. The company wants to hire 50 security professionals.

In addition to the in-person hiring event, the company said job seekers can also apply online here, and opt for the virtual video interview process.

The company said it is recruiting for “all shift and all levels of experience.”

Allied Universal provides security services for 50,000 client sites covering sectors like higher education, health care, retail, commercial real estate, financial institutions, and government and corporate campuses.

The company said in a press release it is following all COVID-19 developments and safety guidelines for employees, educating its workforce on how to navigate their positions during the pandemic.