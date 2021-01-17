Walmart Located in Escondido to Close for Sanitation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Walmart Neighborhood Market located in Escondido joins a growing number of the chain's stores in San Diego County that closed for a couple of days to disinfect.

The Walmart store located at 1266 East Valley Parkway will close on Sunday at 2 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Walmart told NBC 7 that the closures are part of a company-initiated program to allow cleaning crews to clean and sanitize the buildings and allow employees time to restock shelves.

In a statement sent to NBC 7, a Walmart representative said, in part:

"Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we've put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers.”