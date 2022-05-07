Walk for Animals Raises Nearly $300,000 for San Diego Humane Society

Dog walkers helped raise nearly $300,000 for the San Diego Humane Society Saturday at the Walk for Animals event at Liberty Station, NTC Park.

The event, one of the organization's largest annual fundraisers, was back as an in-person event this year, said the SDHS' Nina Thompson.

@MayorToddGloria and @DagmarNBCSD are kicking off the Walk for Animals with first dog Diego!

If you couldn’t make it today, but still want to support, visit https://t.co/CNvV97LQ84! pic.twitter.com/tVSIuKVB2A — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 7, 2022

Thompson said 5,000 walkers and nearly 1,000 dogs participated in the event.

"In the coming year, we will care for more than 40,000 animals in need,'' said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the SDHS. The money raised will help the group shelter homeless pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, care for orphaned kittens, provide lifesaving veterinary care, rehabilitate native wildlife, keep pets in their homes and out of shelters and respond to natural disasters.

Thank you to everyone who joined today’s Walk for Animals and fundraised to help us create a more humane San Diego for animals and the people who love them! We couldn’t have asked for a better day to walk and save lives! pic.twitter.com/1kxM2wZUop — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 7, 2022

The Saturday morning festivities included a pancake breakfast, a 2-mile and half-mile walk, dog activities, live music and vendor booths.