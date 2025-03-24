Walk for Animals event in Escondido raises $148,000

The San Diego Humane Society raised $148,000 Saturday from its annual 26th annual Walk for Animals-North County, which saw the participation of 2,000 people and their canine friends, an organization officials said Saturday.

The event, held at Kit Carson Park, also featured activities for dogs and Vendor Village.

"This was a really good turnout, and we almost reached our goal for fundraising," said Nina Thompson, SDHS spokeswoman.

Thompson said the goal was to raise $150,000, but added that residents could support animals by donating at www.sdhumane.org. Thompson said Walk for Animals is "such a nice event, because you have animal lovers come together and walk for a common cause."

"It's so much fun to meet our supporters, and see that there are so many people who care about animals," she added.

There's also a virtual walk option, which allows people to get involved, Thompson said.

Thompson noted that SDHS has almost 800 animals available for adoption. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and medically and behaviorally assessed, she added.

Another Walk for Animals is set for May 3 in San Diego, at NTC Park in Liberty Station. More information at sdwalkforanimals.org.