San Diego Humane Society

Walk for Animals event in Escondido raises $148,000

The event, held at Kit Carson Park, also featured activities for dogs and Vendor Village, as well as a virtual walk option, which allowed people to get involved.

By City News Service

A small white dog with an "Adopt Me" bandana took part in the 26th annual Walk for Animals-North County, March 22, 2025.
San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society raised $148,000 Saturday from its annual 26th annual Walk for Animals-North County, which saw the participation of 2,000 people and their canine friends, an organization officials said Saturday.

The event, held at Kit Carson Park, also featured activities for dogs and Vendor Village.

"This was a really good turnout, and we almost reached our goal for fundraising," said Nina Thompson, SDHS spokeswoman.

A crowd gathers to cheer on the dog walkers during the Walk For Animals fundraiser, March 22, 2025.
Thompson said the goal was to raise $150,000, but added that residents could support animals by donating at www.sdhumane.org. Thompson said Walk for Animals is "such a nice event, because you have animal lovers come together and walk for a common cause."

"It's so much fun to meet our supporters, and see that there are so many people who care about animals," she added.

There's also a virtual walk option, which allows people to get involved, Thompson said.

Thompson noted that SDHS has almost 800 animals available for adoption. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and medically and behaviorally assessed, she added.

A dog taking part in the Walk For Animals event waits for the walk to start, March 22, 2025.

Another Walk for Animals is set for May 3 in San Diego, at NTC Park in Liberty Station. More information at sdwalkforanimals.org.

