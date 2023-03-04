Walgreens Response to GOP AGs Who Oppose Abortion Sparks Mixed Responses

Walgreens is facing backlash after saying it will not sell abortion pills in 20 Republican-controlled states, even in states where abortion remains legal.

It comes after Republican attorneys general from some of those states threatened legal action against the company.

It’s become a flashpoint following the Supreme Court’s Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

Esther Valdez Clayton is one who believes Walgreens is making the right decision to limit people from accessing the pills.

"I think that Walgreens is responding to economics and consumer pressures,” Valdez Clayton said.

She said she understands the struggles women face.

"I was a single, unwed mother, I was abandoned at four months of pregnancy, I went through with the pregnancy, I've had the choice,” Valdez Clayton said.

Others say the pharmacy’s decision infringes on women’s rights. Such is the case of a woman NBC 7 spoke to who asked to remain anonymous.

"It's something very unfair because there are women like myself who find themselves in situations where contraceptives fail. I thought I was protecting myself, but it failed,” she said.

Despite California being a leader in protecting reproductive rights, the 32-year-old said she travelled to Tijuana to get the abortion pill, because she felt pressured by a doctor here. She said every woman should have a choice.

“It’s very unfair for us women because we tend to bear the greater responsibility when it comes to having a child and caring for it,” she said.

While Walgreen’s decision does not immediately impact California, a federal lawsuit in Texas could jeopardize California’s access to the pill. The lawsuit is seeking to ban mifepristone, claiming the FDA approved the drug 23 years ago without adequate evidence for safety.

The decision could impact 40 million women nationwide.