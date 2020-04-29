Volunteers Surprise Torrey Pines High School Seniors With 2020 Lawn Signs

A group of volunteers made a special delivery to the 2020 senior class of Torrey Pines High School: lawn signs to remind them to be proud of their academic achievements – even it the end of their high school career is turning out different than they had imagined.

Across the U.S., the class of 2020 won’t get to partake in those typical senior parties, proms, and graduations due to public health restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Such is the case at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego’s North County where school is closed, indefinitely, and students are learning from home.

But, while school is cancelled, pride for those high school careers doesn’t have to be.

On Tuesday, a group of volunteers including teachers, parents and community members got together to deliver special school pride lawn signs to the TPHS class of 2020.

Zephyr Fletcher, director of the Torrey Pines High School Foundation, told NBC 7 the idea was to surprise the seniors by putting the signs in their yards so that when they’d come outside, they would feel that TPHS Falcons pride.

“We’re providing hope and we’re providing excitement about their senior year because they’re missing out on a lot of opportunities that they would’ve had if they had been in school,” Fletcher explained.

Fletcher hoped the signs would lift the spirits of students and make them feel like the community was recognizing their academic efforts – like they weren’t the forgotten class of 2020.

“I think they’ll feel a sense of community and connectedness among themselves,” Fletcher said. “We’re making the seniors excited and happy about their final year at Torrey Pines.”

So, in all, about 45 volunteers – sporting face masks, school colors, TPHS shirts and even a person in a homemade TPHS cape – united to deliver the “2020 Seniors” signs.

Fletcher said they delivered about 400 signs and would deliver even more over the next few days. She said the TPHS class of 2020 is made up of approximately 600 graduates.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to get together and show our TPHS pride,” she added.

And congratulations, class of 2020.