Volunteers Lay Thousands of Wreaths at Greenwood Memorial Park

Thousands of Christmas wreaths were placed at veterans' headstones at Greenwood Memorial Park to honor and remember them during the holiday season.

Saturday was known as ‘Wreaths Across America’ which has been a holiday tradition around the country since 1992.

“This is our fifth year of celebrating Wreaths Across America, here at Greenwood. It’s a time that we remember, honor and teaches our young people about the sacrifices that our veterans made for our freedoms,” Gloria James, coordinator for Wreaths Across America, said.

Volunteers, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and ROTC members laid nearly 3,000 wreaths at the memorial park.

“It’s important to honor the veterans because they helped keep us safe and gave us a better life,” 12-year-old Girl Scout Linda Dominguez said. “It makes us feel good inside, because we know we’re helping those who helped us.”

Greenwood Memorial Park is one of 1,600 participating sites across the country.

The annual tradition started with the owner of a wreath company who had leftover wreaths one holiday season and offered to place them at gravesites at the Arlington National Cemetery.

“We had 2,900 wreaths to lay. My goal next year is 5,000. Eventually, we hope to have 10,000 wreaths where we hope to cover all the graves of our fallen heroes, here at greenwood,” James said.