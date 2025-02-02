Volunteers commemorate 20th annual ‘Love Your Wetlands Day' in Mission Bay

The 20th annual Love Your Wetlands Day was held in Kendall-Frost Marsh in Mission Bay Saturday, celebrating the areas of the globe not quite underwater and not quite on dry land.

Started in February 2005 as an unofficial effort to clean debris from the marsh with volunteers and staff at the University of California Natural Reserve System, the event saw a modest 50 people that first year. They began a PVC pipe cleanup to restore the area after experiments in the region.

In 2024, more than 1,000 visitors helped remove more than 300 pounds of trash from the delicate ecosystem.

The Kendall-Frost Marsh is rarely open to the public, but it is on Love Your Wetlands Day. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Our work emphasizes the science behind wetlands and their incredible benefits to communities, from improving water quality to enhancing economic opportunities," said Kellie Uyeda, the UCSD Natural Reserve System executive director. "This event not only honors two decades of wetland conservation but also serves as a platform for community engagement in habitat restoration."

Love Your Wetlands Day was named by researcher and environmentalist Isabelle Kay, inspired by Valentine's Day. Biologist and conservation advocate Richard Zembel was the event's first speaker, asking attendees to help preserve habitat for the Ridgway's Rail, a shorebird native to the Pacific Coast of North America.

Guests helped repair rafts for migrating endangered birds, presaging a later collaboration between event organizers and the San Diego Bird Alliance (formerly San Diego Audubon Society).

"Love Your Wetlands Day is a beautiful testament to the power of community and science coming together to protect and restore wetlands," said Cristina Santa Maria, conservation manager at the San Diego Bird Alliance. "Every year, we witness the growing impact of dedicated individuals -- from children to seasoned environmentalists -- who share our mission of defending our region's vital habitats for birds, other wildlife, and future generations. Together, we're making sure they stay healthy and vibrant for years to come."

The 20th anniversary event included tours of the newly opened Kendall-Frost Marsh Field Station and Community Learning Center, guided nature walks, workshops, educational booths, family activities and speakers focusing on the importance of wetlands and community action.

Love Your Wetlands Day began at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve, 2111 Pacific Beach Drive. The event was free, but registration was required.