Voices of Our City Choir Scheduled for Back-to-Back Concerts This Week; Here's How to Watch

The Voices of Our City choir advanced to the semi-finals of NBC's "America's Got Talent" but were eliminated before the finale

By NBC 7 Staff

The Voices of Our City Choir performs on America's Got Talent on Aug. 18, 2020.
NBC

San Diego’s own inspirational choir is returning for its first public performance since last appearing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” as they celebrate the holidays this week.

The Voices of Our City choir, which was created as a way for homeless San Diegans to exercise their creativity, is scheduled for two performances this week that will be streamed online.

The first performance will be hosted by the choir itself and is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. It will be held on the Voices of Our City’s website.

Although the holiday concert will be free, a $20 donation is requested.

On Friday, the talented group will featured during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s annual tree-lighting ceremony. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the governor’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

