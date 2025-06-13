Vista

North County children get free lunch and more during summer vacation

Vista Unified School District started its free summer meals program that's available to all students 18 and under.

By M.G. Perez

Dozens of 5- and 6-year-old children lined up on Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista ready for lunch. The menu included a choice of a chicken sandwich or a yogurt parfait.

The Vista Unified School District is using funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to offer free nutritious breakfast, lunch and snacks to all children 18 years and younger. No forms or paperwork are required. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista provides free meals during summer programs. Many of the families qualify for scholarships that allow their children to attend, June 12, 2025.
The Boys & Girls Club is one of five distribution places in San Diego's North County helping families who are struggling with food insecurity.

“Being fed is important for them. It's super important for their families, so they can go home and have a couple of meals under their belt for the day," said Evan Perkins, vice president of operations.

According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, that includes 31% of children across the county.

Many of the families being helped by the Vista Unified summer meals program are also registered with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego North County Food Bank. That organization processes more than 400,000 pounds of food through its warehouse in Vista. The food bank distributes fresh fruits and vegetables along with boxed non-perishable items through 450 nonprofit organizations. Staff members also work with families directly who find themselves dealing with food scarcity.

“They look like everyday people in different situations. I think there’s a lot of misconception that people we serve are housing insecure, but a lot of them do have jobs, and they live right here in this community," said David Perez, North County Food Bank general manager.         

The free meals program continues weekdays through Aug. 8 at the five distribution locations.

This article tagged under:

VistaNorth County
