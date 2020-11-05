Vista Unified School District Delaying Return to Campus for 2 High Schools After Reports of Students Attending Halloween Parties

The Vista Unified School District is delaying the return for in-person learning for two high schools after reports received of students attending at least two large house parties that took place over the Halloween weekend.

The school district learned that "several hundred students" from Vista High School and Mission Vista High School attended the parties and were not practicing social distancing and were not all wearing face coverings, according to reports received by the district.

"Public health officials have expressly warned the public about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus spreading among the attendees at large gatherings like house parties. Current guidance from the California Department of Public Health prohibits gatherings involving individuals from more than three different households," VUSD said in a letter sent to parents.

This has now pushed the return to in-person classes by another week for both schools.

"To protect all students and staff members, we are postponing he resumption of in-person learning at both schools until Monday, November 16th," the letter said. "This will allow for a 14-day period of time to pass between these large gatherings of students and the students return to campus.

Vista High School was scheduled to return to campus on November 12 and Mission Vista High School on November 9.

VUSD recommended parents to get their child tested if they begin to experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

Mission Vista High School and Vista High School had suspended in-person learning due to coronavirus cases reported on campus just a week after the district opened for in-person learning.

Hundreds of students and some staff members were forced to quarantine as a result of the exposure.

"If we want to continue with in-person learning with Vista Classic in a safe manner, it is critical that families follow the county and state health orders and avoid large gatherings. We are all in this together," VUSD's letter read.