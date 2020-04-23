Vista

Vista to Reopen Parks for Limited Use on Friday

By City News Service

Empty Swings Generic Playground Generic
Getty Images

The city of Vista announced on Wednesday that its city parks will reopen for "passive use" beginning Friday, following just over three weeks of COVID-19-related closures.

Parkgoers will be limited to individual or household unit activities, such as walking, jogging or running. Dogs on leashes will be permitted.

Group activities and active sports will not be allowed, meaning athletic fields, skate parks, playgrounds, and all other areas related to group activities would remain closed until further notice.

Local

San Diego County Apr 21

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 9 Additional Deaths, Near 2,500 Cases

SDUSD 51 mins ago

SDUSD Officials Hosting Public Zoom Meeting to Address Return to Graded Instruction

Parkgoers will still be required to practice physical distancing and were recommended to wear face coverings while outdoors.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

VistacoronavirusClosureParksreopening
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us